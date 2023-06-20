Gun, bullets & passports found in garbage bin in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: Panic struck in Ayanavaram after conservancy staff found a revolver and ammunition while clearing a garbage bin.

The workers also found five old passports in the bin.

Police sources said that the conservancy workers, Samikannu and his son found the revolver and fifteen bullets in a plastic bag while segregating the garbage near Perambur Srnivasa hotel on Konnur High road, Ayanavaram.

The workers alerted the police control room who reached the scene and seized the ammunition. Police also took the five old passports which mentioned the passport owner to be from a nearby locality.

During inquiries, police found that one of the residents, dumped the belongings while vacating their house on Palayakara Street in Ayanavaram.

Police enquiries revealed that the resident dumped the gun, bullet and passports while clearing her deceased father's room.

Further investigations are on.

Police have sought information on the gun license documents from the woman.