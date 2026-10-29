Gujarat: Trio gets life sentence for cow slaughter, court cites Manusmriti on cow’s significance

Further quoting the Vedas and other Hindu scriptures, the court said that when drops of ‘amrita’ (nectar) fell to the earth through the power of penance, the divine cow Kamadhenu emerged and came to be regarded as the progenitor of all bovine species on earth.

“The cow is regarded as the ‘mother of the world’, serving as an abode for 33 crore deities. Her four legs are symbolic of the four Vedas, the court said.

According to the prosecution, six persons were arrested with 277 kg of beef and weapons allegedly used to slaughter cows and a vehicle meant to transport the meat after a raid on a house in Jamla village of Gandhinagar district on August 22, 2024.

The prosecution said a father-son duo would purchase weak or non-lactating buffaloes. They would then bring four individuals from Ahmedabad to their home and have the animals slaughtered in a cruel manner for beef, all for the sake of financial gain.

Citing the investigation, the prosecution said the accused intended to sell the beef to one Ghulam Moin. After the trial, the court found three of the six men guilty. The prosecution produced 54 witnesses and 18 pieces of documentary evidence to establish the charges.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the Gandhinagar police and the prosecution for the “accurate investigation and presenting strong evidence” that led to the sentencing.