Gujarat man who lost family in Air India crash faces UK deportation, moves court

Mohammadmiya from Vadodara, received an email from the UK Home Office on April 9 rejecting his application to stay in the country. He has been granted immigration bail until April 22 to leave the UK and return to India.

Still coping with the loss of his wife Sadiqa and daughter Fatima, he has approached a local UK court seeking relief from the deportation order. His solicitor is preparing to file an application to cancel the bail order.

If the court grants relief, Sethwala may be able to apply for a fresh visa, the report said.

He had moved to the UK in 2022 on a dependent visa along with his wife, who had travelled there to study International Business Management.