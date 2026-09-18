Gujarat man kills 5-year-old daughter, keeps body in fridge, dies by suicide over financial crisis

The chilling crime unfolded inside a room decorated with balloons and candles, where the deceased, Kishore Dhanak, left behind notes admitting to the crime and explaining that he put his daughter's body in the refrigerator to spare her suffering after his death, an official said.

Dhanak, a construction site supervisor, was home with his daughter Himanshi on Wednesday when he allegedly smothered her by covering her mouth with his hand. He then placed her body in the refrigerator and hanged himself, Rajula Deputy Superintendent of Police Nayana Goradiya said.

According to the first information report (FIR), Dhanak had written three suicide notes and placed them on a bed.