Gujarat health dept ramps up surveillance to tackle Chandipura virus infection in view of 22 deaths

Of 184 suspected infection cases reported in the state during the season, 35 persons have tested positive and 22 of them have died, Health Minister Praful Panseriya has said earlier.

These 22 deceased children were below 15 years of age, including babies, according to him.

State Health Department's Additional Chief Secretary, Rajeev Topno, said, "Since no antidote has been developed yet for the Chandipura virus, we have ramped up surveillance and rapid response measures, and geared up health services to minimise deaths as much as possible. Our entire system is fully mobilised."