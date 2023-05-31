Gujarat: GSEB declares Class 12th results, 73.27 per cent successful

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB HSC) on Wednesday declared the class 12th general stream result with a 73.27 per cent success rate.

The overall result in Gujarat was 73.27 per cent compared to 86.91 per cent last year which has come down to 13 per cent from last year.

According to GSEB HSC records over 4.8 lakh students appeared in the general stream for their Class 12th exams.

GSEB HSC Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 14 to 25 for Science and General streams.

The result link for Arts and Commerce is active on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

As per the board’s instructions, students can collect the mark sheets from their schools.

A circular containing the necessary instructions for post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination will be published later and sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate.