Gujarat government transfers 72 IAS officers

Among key changes, Municipal Commissioner of Jamnagar D N Modi was appointed Development Commissioner in Gandhinagar, while Collector of Kutch-Bhuj, Anand Patel, was transferred as Commissioner of Schools in Gandhinagar.

Patel was also given additional charge as Commissioner of PM-POSHAN Yojana (Mid-Day Meal) and Director of the Gujarat Council of Education Research and Training (GCERT), said the notification issued by the the General Administration Department.