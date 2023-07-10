Gujarat: BJP President JP Nadda to address rally in Godhra today

GODHRA: Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda is on a visit to Gujarat today where he will address a public rally in Godhara.

He will also offer prayers at a temple and later, he will interact with eminent people from different sections of society in Vadodara, said the party's state leadership.

Notably, Nadda on Sunday chaired a crucial regional consultative meeting of senior BJP leaders of southern India and some other states in Hyderabad to chalk out the party's strategy for next year's Lok Sabha elections and other important issues.

Leaders from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman and Lakshadweep were present at the meeting. Earlier, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was on a visit to Gujarat.

On June 29, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Government of Gujarat and Micron Technology, America's largest semiconductor memory IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturer).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Minister Vaishnaw had called it a 'historic day' for India.



