Gujarat ATS arrests four ISIS terrorists at Ahmedabad airport

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested four Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists from the Ahmedabad airport on Monday.

According to officials, all four accused Mohammad Nusrat, Mohammad Nufran, Mohammad Faris and Mohammad Razdin are Sri Lankan nationals and were active members of the banned terror outfit.

"An information was received that they are coming to India to commit a terror attack," Gujarat DGP Vikash Sahay said.

The top police official further said that these four terrorists had boarded an Ahembdabad-bound flight from Chennai. "The arrests were made after analysing the information and list of passengers coming from south".

"All four of them are completely radicalised by the ISIS ideology and they are going to come to India to commit a terror attack. As per the information, they were going to reach Ahmedabad on May 18 or 19 either by railway or flight. Teams were formed and strategy was created based on the information received. Passenger lists of trains and flights coming from the south were analysed. All 4 of them were travelling from Chennai to Ahmedabad on the same PNR no. through an Indigo flight. Verification was done in Colombo too for confirmation," Gujarat DGP said at a press conference.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet on March 21 against three accused in Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case.

According to the NIA, the accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Mohammed Arshad Warsi of Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam of Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), were actively involved in promoting the anti-India agenda of the proscribed terror outfit.

The NIA said that the investigations had revealed that they had been sharing digital files related to the fabrication of IEDs with their contacts. They were also found to be actively raising funds for their terror plans and designs for the furtherance of ISIS activities and the promotion of its extremist and violent ideology.