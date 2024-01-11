'Gujarat aims to become a global hub for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing'

GANDHINAGAR: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, expressed an unwavering commitment to transforming Gujarat into a 'Global Hub for Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing.' According to a press release, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the Chief Minister outlined a roadmap for the state's pivotal role in the semiconductor sector.

Addressing the Semiconductor and Electronics Seminar, Chief Minister Patel emphasised Gujarat's pioneering status as the first state in the nation to announce a semiconductor policy. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into sectors like health, agriculture, and logistics, semiconductor chips play a vital role in powering electronic devices, reflecting the rapid technological advancements across India.

Recognising the global demand for a reliable chip supply chain, Chief Minister Patel stated that Gujarat is poised to play a crucial role in meeting this global need. "...We are committed to encouraging and promoting semiconductor sector. Within a week, we allocated the land to Micron in Sanand and presented an example of this commitment...Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Gujarat is ready to be the semiconductor hub of the country to make the semiconductor programme in India successful..." the Gujarat CM said.

Outlining the state's roadmap for this ambitious initiative, the Chief Minister affirmed Gujarat's commitment to emerging global sectors such as AI, IT, Biotech, Fintech, Drones, and Semiconductors. Inspired by the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the government aims to position the state as a 'Gateway to the Future,' focusing on the evolving world ahead. Expressing determination to establish a 'Future-Ready Gujarat for a Future-Ready India,' Chief Minister Patel highlighted their dedication to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, with a specific emphasis on emerging sectors like semiconductors and electronics. The Union Minister of Electronics and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, commended the visionary model of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit initiated by the Prime Minister.

He emphasised the significance of the agreements signed during this edition, marking the beginning of Viksit Bharat, with Gujarat positioned to effectively realise the Prime Minister's vision. In a significant announcement, Ashwini Vaishnaw declared that Gujarat is set to manufacture the country's first Make in India chip in 2024.

The CEO of Micron, Sanjay Mehrotra, praised the exceptional cooperation from the state government and the Government of India, highlighting India's imminent establishment of a robust semiconductor supply chain.

During the Semiconductor and Electronics Seminar, crucial MoUs were signed between the Gujarat Government and the Korean company Syntech. Cooperation agreements were also forged between Micron and Nantech, as well as Cisco and Nantech.

Distinguished individuals present at the seminar included Senior Deputy Director Tanaka Kazusinghe, Suman Bery from Niti Aayog, Chief Secretary of the State Raj Kumar, Secretary to the Government of India S Krishnan, Principal Secretary of the State Mona Khandhar, and other dignitaries.

The seminar marks a significant step towards Gujarat's ambition of becoming a global powerhouse in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.