Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in tissue paper factory in Valsad

VALSAD (Gujarat): Afire broke out in a tissue paper manufacturing company in Umargam taluka of Valsad district, Gujarat on Sunday-Monday night. Fire engines from 6 districts including Umargam Municipality reached the spot.





As the fire spread, the fire department used water cannons to douse the flames. According to police, there has been no loss of life or property in the case of fire in the paper manufacturing company.

The fire was completely brought under control.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited.



