Guilty won’t be spared, strict action will be taken against them: CM Shinde on BMW hit-and-run

The CM said there was no question of supporting anyone and no one would be spared.

ByPTIPTI|10 July 2024 10:14 AM GMT
 Pradeep Liladhar Makhva, husband of deceased Kaveri Nakhwa who was mown down by the BMW car allegedly run by Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s leader son, with his daughter Amrutha Nakhva (PTI)

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said whoever is guilty in the BMW hit-and-run case will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them, amid criticism that the key accused is the son of his party leader.

“Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them," Shinde told reporters here.

“We stand by the family of the victim. We will provide legal and financial assistance to aggrieved family," he said.

A BMW car driven by key accused Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

Mihir's father Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena politician from adjoining Palghar district. The party on Wednesday sacked Rajesh Shah as its deputy leader.

