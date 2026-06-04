Guests leave, hotels shut as fear grips Malviya Nagar after fire tragedy

Among those checking out was Jilbert from the Republic of Congo, who was staying at Florist Inn.

"Since yesterday, there has been no food arrangement, and there is no electricity supply. We have been facing difficulties and are leaving. We will find another place to stay," he told PTI.

Bilunga Mukasa, another foreign national who has been living in a guest house in the area for an extended period, said the tragedy had left many residents anxious.