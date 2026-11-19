The Congress leader said this after a meeting of the PAC, which listened to the presentations given by the representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the subject 'Performance Audit on Green India Mission' based on a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

"All members of the committee are very concerned about the failure of this scheme. Nothing has happened in this mission over the last 10 years. The Green India Mission is a total failure," Venugopal told reporters after the meeting held at the Parliament house complex here.

He said the committee members were worried about Delhi's pollution situation and also felt that the Aravalli range should be a top priority under the Green India Mission but it has not taken off.

"The Secretary (of the Ministry) has assured that guidelines will be finalised within one or two months, but the committee was totally dissatisfied with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's action plan," he said.