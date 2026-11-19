NEW DELHI: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman KC Venugopal Thursday claimed that the Green India Mission aimed at safeguarding the country's biological resources has failed to achieve its desired results, and said the panel was concerned over its performance.
The Congress leader said this after a meeting of the PAC, which listened to the presentations given by the representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the subject 'Performance Audit on Green India Mission' based on a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
"All members of the committee are very concerned about the failure of this scheme. Nothing has happened in this mission over the last 10 years. The Green India Mission is a total failure," Venugopal told reporters after the meeting held at the Parliament house complex here.
He said the committee members were worried about Delhi's pollution situation and also felt that the Aravalli range should be a top priority under the Green India Mission but it has not taken off.
"The Secretary (of the Ministry) has assured that guidelines will be finalised within one or two months, but the committee was totally dissatisfied with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's action plan," he said.
The National Mission for a Green India or the commonly called Green India Mission is one of the eight missions under the National Action Plan on Climate Change.
It was launched in February 2014 with the objective to safeguard the biological resources of the country and associated livelihoods against the peril of adverse climate change and to recognise the vital impact of forestry on ecological sustainability, biodiversity conservation and food, water and livelihood-security.
It aims at protecting, restoring and enhancing India's diminishing forest cover and responding to climate change through adaptation and mitigation measures. It envisages a holistic view of greening that extends beyond tree planting.
The Green India Mission focusses on multiple ecosystem services such as biodiversity, water, biomass, preserving mangroves, wetlands, critical habitats etc. along with carbon sequestration.