Green corridor to move injured survivors to hospital: Chennai Police

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police announced that their traffic personnel have made special arrangements to facilitate green corridor for swift transport of injured survivors from the Odisha train tragedy when they reach the airport.

Police personnel will also ensure that the injured and their family members are not fleeced by autorickshaws or taxi drivers on reaching the city airport.

City Police have announced a helpline number: 9498100151 for accident survivors who come by flight.

At the Chennai Central Railway Station, Chennai police in co-operation with Government Railway Police (GRP) will run a helpdesk throughout the clock.

A team headed by Flower Bazaar Deputy Commissioner, Shreya Gupta will be stationed at the Central railway station to assist the passengers returning by train. Flower Bazaar Inspector R Dhalavoisamy will be the liasion officer for the City police helpdesk and he can be reached at 98409 76307.

A police team has also been stationed at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) to assist the injured, who will be reaching Chennai on Sunday morning, police said.