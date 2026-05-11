Greatest setback for workers' rights since Independence: Congress on new labour codes

In a statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Modi government, in its typical cowardly fashion, waited for the assembly elections to conclude before notifying the four "anti-worker" labour codes through a series of gazette notifications on May 8 and 9, 2026.

"For crores of India's workers, these codes promise a future of hire-and-fire policies, contract employment, and limited space for unionisation," Kharge said in a statement.

It is important to note that the Modi government drafted and implemented these "anti-worker" codes without any consultation, he said.