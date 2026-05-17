Great Nicobar project a recipe for ecological disaster: Ramesh to Defence minister

Congress leaders have been flagging concerns over the project, claiming it would have a bearing on the ecology and tribal rights in the region.

In his letter to the minister, he said while there can be no two opinions on the need to strengthen India's defences, he suggested some measures to help strengthen its strategic capabilities around the Great Nicobar project.

He said such measures have been proposed by naval officers in their writings and can help improve the country's defence without much damage to the area's ecology.

Ramesh shared the letter on X, saying, "After writing to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, & Climate Change and the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, I have written to the Raksha Mantri on the Great Nicobar Island Project."

Ramesh, who has earlier served as Environment minister, said on May 1, the Government of India had issued a press note titled 'The Great Nicobar Island Project: FAQs'.