Grand Ram temple in Ayodhya made possible by stalwarts like Ashok Singhal: PM Modi

Another brother, Modi said, V P Singhal, was the chief secretary of Tripura when the state was just formed, and other family members succeeded in the world of commerce and agriculture.

"But from a young age, Ashok Ji was attracted to something else altogether – the revival of Bharat and bringing glory to Maa Bharti's children," he said.

Growing up in Prayagraj, the prime minister said, Singhal would sit for hours on the banks of the Sangam. "The river naturally interested him, but so did the people who came, such as saints, seers and devotees. It nurtured an understanding of India's cultural ethos and strengthened his intention to do something for society," he said.

Modi said this desire to live for others drew Singhal to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and he embraced every responsibility that came his way with enthusiasm, discipline and a sense of duty.

He said Singhal nurtured institutions and movements through persistence and hard work.

The VHP leader was blessed with a formidable voice and an oratory that could hold an entire gathering in its spell, Modi said.

"Equally noteworthy was his care for fellow karyakartas. Anyone who came into contact with him could not help but marvel at his remarkable simplicity. He shared a deep bond with the Sant Samaj and commanded immense respect among saints and seers across the country. They valued his counsel and listened to him with great regard," he said.

The prime minister said his mind goes back to two instances which brought out the “legendary persona” of Singhal.

He said the first was in 1993, when the VHP organised a convention in the USA to mark 100 years since Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address.

"The vision to host such a conference overseas, the planning and the bringing together of diverse stakeholders revealed the organisational genius of Ashok Ji," he said.

The second instance, Modi said, is from the year 2000 when the World Hindu Conference was organised in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago.

"I could see how his presence ignited so much enthusiasm among other delegates. After my address, his words of appreciation were a very moving experience for me. I saw yet again how his encouragement filled every karyakarta with so much energy," he said.

The prime minister said that beyond nation-building, Singhal had two areas that were very close to his heart: education (especially Vedic education) and music.

"As the MP from Varanasi, I feel very proud that the city I represent, the eternal Kashi, has played its part in Shri Ashok Singhal Ji's life," he said.

Modi said Singhal was educated at Banaras Hindu University and was also known to be a good student.

Singhal was closely associated with the 'Ekal Vidyalaya' initiative, which worked to extend basic education to remote villages, especially among tribal communities, he said.

The prime minister said Singhal was a voracious reader, as well as a good listener, and he always told younger workers to read as much as possible.

"Those who knew Ashok Ji closely knew how well he sang! I recall meetings in Nagpur, where he would sing the 'Ekal Geet', leaving everyone mesmerised and setting the tone for the meeting," he said.

Marking Singhal's birth centenary, Modi urged that efforts be made to ensure more youngsters learn about his legacy and greatness.

"And let us renew our pledge to realise his dreams for our nation and our people," he said.