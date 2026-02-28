Graduates to be architects of Viksit Bharat, their degrees commitment to nation, says VP

Addressing the 102nd convocation of Delhi University (DU) here, the vice president noted the growing enrolment of women in higher education and said that more than 70 per cent of the gold medallists this year were women.

More than 1.2 lakh students were conferred with degrees at the convocation ceremony, where Radhakrishnan was the chief guest. The ceremony was presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Yogesh Singh.

Radhakrishnan said DU started with three colleges, two faculties and eight departments.

"Today, the university has grown to 16 faculties, 86 departments, 90 colleges, 20 halls and hostels, over 30 centres and institutes, 34 libraries and more than 6 lakh students," he said.