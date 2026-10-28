'Grabbed arm', 'locked car': Gurugram woman shares cab ordeal over fare dispute

Her post prompted social media users to express safety concerns and police to take note of the alleged incident.

According to her post, the incident took place around 4.45 am after the woman arrived at Delhi airport and booked the Uber cab to her house in Gurugram.

The fare displayed on the app was around Rs 625 before the start of the ride. However, after the trip concluded, the driver allegedly showed her a screenshot of a fare quote of Rs 1,479 from Rapido and demanded the same fare.

When the woman, a software engineer, pointed out that the screenshot was from Rapido and not Uber, the driver allegedly insisted that she pay the same amount as displayed by Rapido for this route. The woman told him that she had already paid Rs 625.

"After this, the driver locked the car and refused to let me retrieve her luggage unless I paid Rs 1,479. When I tried to take my belongings, he held my arm and shut the front-seat window to prevent me from removing it.