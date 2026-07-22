Govt willing to hold discussion on NEET paper leak issue: Rijiju tells LS

Rijju said the government is willing to hold a discussion on NEET paper leak issue but the Speaker will have to meet floor leaders of all parties to decide on the rule under which the discussion will be held, its date and duration.

Amid Opposition sloganeering, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and is also seeking the resignation of Pradhan over the handling of the controversy over the alleged examination irregularities.