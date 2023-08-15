Govt will take more steps to tackle inflation: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government will be taking more measures to tackle inflation so as to minimise the burden of price rise on people.

In his address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said the world is grappling with high inflation, and when India imports goods, it also imports inflation.

"The world is yet to fully recover from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. The war has created yet another problem. The world is grappling with the problem of inflation. Inflation has gripped the global economy," the Prime Minister said.