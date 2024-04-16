"Govt will provide assistance to victims": WB CM to victims of Odisha bus accident

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the bus accident in neighbouring Odisha on Tuesday and said her government would provide assistance to those affected by the mishap.

She announced that compensation would be paid to the next of kin of those, originating from West Bengal, killed in the accident and injured people as per rules.

In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee said, "Sad to know about the death and injuries of several passengers in a tragic bus accident in Jajpur district of Odisha last night. The West Bengal administration has been in rescue and assistance mode from the very beginning. The bus was bound for our state, and some of the dead and many of the injured have been ours."

"Compensation will be paid to the next of kin of the dead and the injured as per the rules. The state administration, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur district officials are fully involved in relief assistance. Solidarity to my affected brothers and sisters of Purba Medinipur," she added.

"West Bengal has been sending officials, materials, and ambulances to the spot in Odisha for rescue assistance. Vehicles have been sent to bring back the rescued passengers. Beds have been reserved in Medinipur Medical College," the Chief Minister further said in a post on X.

Five people were killed and many injured when a passenger bus they were travelling in fell from a flyover in Odisha's Jajpur late on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday.

According to officials, the ill-fated bus was travelling from Puri towards West Bengal when the incident took place.