Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

AMRAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government will do everything possible to put a smile on the face of government employees, said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

He made the remarks while addressing employees’ representatives who called on him after the YSRC government approved the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), setting up of the 12th pay revision commission (PRC) and regularisation of over 10,000 contract employees among others at the cabinet meet on Wednesday.

“Definitely, government will be with you in all ways. Please remember this all the time,” said the CM in a video shared by the state government on Friday.

Noting that employees are part of this government, he said only when they are doing good will the people be good.

Terming the employee-centric Cabinet decisions as solutions which should not make the government stand guilty in front of future generations, the CM said employees should also be in a position to maintain their current living standards on retiring in the future.

Expressing satisfaction, Reddy said every step by the government demonstrates that it wants to do justice to employees.He made the remarks while addressing employees’ representatives who called on him after the YSRC government approved the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS