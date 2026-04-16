Govt wants to 'bulldoze' delimitation in name of women's reservation: Cong in LS

Initiating the discussion on the three bills moved to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission, Gogoi said the bills are "anti-women, anti-caste census, anti-Constitution and anti-federal structure of the country".

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.

Two ordinary bills -- the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir -- were also introduced in the House.