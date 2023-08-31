Govt trying to manage news cycle in 'Modi style', says Congress on Parliament's special session

NEW DELHI: Hours after the government called a special session of the Parliament from September 18 to 22, the Congress hit out at it, claiming that it is trying to manage the news cycle in "Prime Minister Narendra Modi style" but the demand for a JPC will continue to resonate inside and outside Parliament.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “Managing the News Cycle, Modi style. One, news today has been dominated by latest revelations on the Modani-scam. Second, tomorrow the ever-growing INDIA parties meet in Mumbai. How to counter? Announce a five-day special session of Parliament when Monsoon session has just ended three weeks back. Regardless, the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) demand will continue to resonate inside and outside Parliament.”

Congress leader Manickam Tagore, in a tweet, said: "Thank you for calling the session on 18th September. The Adani Mega Scam is the largest corruption scandal in Indian history. Who are Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shabhan, who ended up controlling 13 per cent of Adani shares through offshore operations from Mauritius? question remains."

The remarks from the Congress leaders came after the government said that it will convene a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22.

According to sources, President Droupadi Murmu is likely to address both Houses in the new Parliament building.

The President, who was not present during the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, is likely to address both Houses in the new premises.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted.

Sources aware of the developments said that a discussion on the roadmap for the next 25 years is also likely to take place during the session.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the timing of the special session of Parliament. "This special session called during India’s most important festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is unfortunate and goes against the Hindu sentiments. Surprised at their choice of dates."