Govt to provide agri-drones to women self-help groups: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the government will soon launch a scheme to provide agri-drones to thousands of women-led self-help groups and will train them to fly as well as repair the unmanned aerial vehicles.

To begin with, the scheme will be launched among 15,000 women self-help groups (SHGs). About 10 crore women are associated with SHGs in the country.

Addressing from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said India is focusing on women-led development, and highlighted the achievements made in various fields, including, aviation.