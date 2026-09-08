Govt to issue commemorative coin to mark birth centenary of legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar

Born on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar, whose original name was Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, was one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema and is widely regarded as 'Mahanayak' (great hero) of the Bengali film industry.

In a notification, the Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry said the commemorative coin will be issued to mark the "centenary celebration of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar".