Govt taking steps to control prices of sugar, other essentials: Bengal CM

Expressing concern over alleged large-scale fraud in the buying and selling of flats, the chief minister said numerous complaints related to such fraud are being received at the 'Janata Darbar' he holds every week and at the CMR grievance cell.

"People are getting financially ruined after being lured by fake advertisements and being asked to pay advance money in the name of booking flats," he said.

Referring to an online fraud case, he said only recently the Bidhannagar Police had raided a room in New Town and arrested 120 people. The gang had allegedly been collecting money through fake bookings by using the names of well-known online food and goods delivery companies.

Stating that some officials might have been allowing unfair practices, the chief minister took a potshot at previous governments, saying, "The whole system has become rotten."

Alleging the department was "neglected" by previous regimes, Adhikari claimed, "Since becoming an MLA in 2006, I have never seen then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya or anyone who came after him attend any programme of the Consumer Affairs Department."