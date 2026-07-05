Govt should review its stand on keeping Ram Temple Trust outside preview of RTI: Brittas

He said the Trust's governing framework includes continuing institutional representation from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government through serving IAS officers, reflecting the government's enduring association with its administration. "While these representatives may not enjoy voting rights, their statutory inclusion in the governing framework reflects the public character of the institution and the Government's continuing institutional association with its administration," he said.

The governmental presence cannot be ignored while determining whether the Trust ought to be subjected to standards of transparency under the Right to Information Act.

"The public character of the Trust also arises from the nature of the functions entrusted to it. It administers one of the country's most revered religious institutions, manages land acquired under a Parliamentary enactment and vested through government notification, and receives contributions from millions of devotees across India and abroad," he said.

He added the "extraordinary confidence" reposed by the public in the Trust naturally carries with it an equally compelling expectation of transparency.

Brittas also cited the example of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, arguing that institutional autonomy and public accountability are not mutually exclusive. He said major religious institutions established under statutory or governmental frameworks continue to enjoy autonomy in religious matters while functioning within transparent administrative and financial systems.

Brittas urged the Home Ministry to reconsider its stand and place a revised position before the jurisdictional high court so that the question of the Trust's status under the RTI Act can receive an authoritative judicial determination.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is at the centre of a controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations offered by devotees.