Govt sets up 3-member panel set up to examine death of IIIT Ranchi student

"The panel has been mandated to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess the implementation of the guidelines, with particular reference to the availability and functioning of basic facilities, institutional support systems, counselling and mentoring arrangements, and student grievance redressal mechanisms," the ministry said in the statement.

The panel will be headed by Abbi and comprise a senior psychiatrist and a senior officer from the Ministry of Education.

"The panel will identify any systemic gaps and recommend appropriate measures to strengthen student well-being and help prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The committee shall interact with stakeholders and examine relevant records and documents as required, the statement said.

"The Ministry is undertaking suitable interim administrative arrangements to ensure the smooth and effective functioning of the institute, keeping in view the interests and well-being of the students," it said.

Several students have been protesting on the IIIT Ranchi campus following the incident. They have alleged that college authorities were at fault because the victim was not taken to the hospital on time.