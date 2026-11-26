"The Government has requested Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026, respectively, to transact essential Government Business," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

Subject to exigencies of the business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on December 3, 2026, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said on 'X'.

The special sitting will be an extension of the Monsoon Session. Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, but has not yet been prorogued -- the formal ending of the session.

Ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, Union Cabinet will meet on Friday and is likely to discuss delimitation-linked women's quota bill, sources said.

The development comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that no force can stop the delivery of justice to women and blamed "one opposition party" for the defeat in Parliament of the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill, giving 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures.

In a signed article that appeared in major newspapers on Thursday, Modi said, "The journey of our Constitution would be incomplete without recognising the remarkable women who helped shape it. But what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame."

The prime minister said the legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies was disallowed from being passed by one opposition party, once again showing its “disdain for constitutional values”.

"I assure the 'Nari Shakti' of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he said.