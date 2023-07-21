Govt prohibits export of non-basmati white rice

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday banned exports of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season.

There would be no change in export policy of par-boiled non-basmati rice and basmati rice, which forms the bulk of exports. Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of rice export.

“Export policy of Non-Basmati White Rice amended to ensure adequate domestic availability at reasonable prices,” said the Food Ministry.