Govt plans special session of Parliament to pass women's quota amendment bill, confident of 15-18 vote margin

The sources said the government is confident of having the required numbers but did not disclose the dates or duration of the proposed session.

The government needs 361 votes to secure a two-thirds majority for the passage of the Constitution amendment bill. The House of 543 has three vacancies as of now.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

The move comes after a similar Constitution amendment bill failed to secure the required numbers in the Lok Sabha during a special sitting of the Budget Session on April 17.

The possibility of convening Parliament at short notice has remained alive as the Monsoon Session, during which both Houses were adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) on August 13, has not yet been prorogued. The session has remained unprorogued for 91 days now, breaking the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

An extended sitting within the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days, while convening a fresh session requires at least 14 days' notice.