Govt only mulled lifting hijab ban, says K’taka CM

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday clarified that the administration was only contemplating lifting the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state and a decision will be taken after holding discussions at the government level.

Addressing reporters here, he said, “We haven’t done it (revoking hijab ban) yet. Someone asked me a question (on lifting hijab ban). I replied that the government is considering revoking it. Asked whether it will be done in this academic year, the CM said it will be done after discussing at the government level.