Govt must provide security to Rohit Pawar: Sule amid questions after Ajit Pawar's air crash

In an X post, Sule said the January 28 plane crash in Pune's Baramati town, in which Ajit Pawar and four others were killed, has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, with people still in deep grief and numerous doubts and suspicions being expressed on social media.

Rohit Pawar has been placing facts, issues and questions in a well-researched and thoughtful manner reflecting public sentiment, she said, stressing that people deserve clear answers from the authorities.

"If the authorities delay in providing answers, the unease will only grow further. To prevent this from escalating, it is essential that the truth of the incident comes out before the public in a completely transparent manner," the Baramati Lok Sabha member said.