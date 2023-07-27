'Govt must be aware of situation...they should not remain in power'

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the Central Government must be aware of the situation in Manipur and should no longer remain in power. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the situation in Manipur has happened due to the vote-bank politics of the Bhartiya Janata Party in the region.

"BJP and PM are one. Whatever is happening there is due to the hatred spread by RSS and the vote bank politics of BJP. Government must be aware of everything. It is not possible that Central agencies didn't know about the situation. They must be aware of whatever is happening there. If Government saw all this happening, they should not remain in power," Akhilesh Yadav told ANI.

Earlier today, opposition MPs of the I.N.D.I.A alliance arrived at the Parliament wearing black clothes as a mark of protest over the situation in Manipur.

While speaking to ANI, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chaddha said, "Today the MPs of the alliance have decided that to oppose the atrocities on the people of Manipur and the barbarism going on there, we will wear black clothes and go to the Parliament today. This will be a symbolic protest to give a message that we stand with the people of Manipur in this hour of grief."

He further stated that Chief Minister N Biren Singh should be sacked from his position.

"We will try to make the government realise that an integral part of this country, Manipur is burning. We urge the government to save Manipur and shoulder their Constitutional duty. The State government of the day should be dissolved and the CM should be unceremoniously sacked," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar reiterated that the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in Manipur in Parliament and said the anti-BJP coalition is creating ruckus inside the House. His remarks came after the opposition alliance INDIA moved a no-confidence motion to the House by Congress Party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Government a day earlier.

The motion was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the same day, adding that he will speak to leaders of all parties and announce when the discussion on the motion will be taken up.