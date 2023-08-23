Govt losing revenue due to GST: EAC chief Debroy

KOLKATA: The chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) said on Tuesday that the government was losing revenue due to the GST, which should be revenue neutral with a single rate.

But Bibek Debroy said GST has led to a lot of simplification.

“When it was introduced, there were some calculations that said… the average GST rate must be at least 17%. The average rate now is 11.4%,” he said.