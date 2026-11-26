Later, the Ministry of External Affairs said Das had been issued a show-cause notice to explain discrepancies in his place of birth on his passport following inputs from relevant authorities.

“I think there is some insecurity somewhere… I think there is someone in our country who feels that only he should go on a world tour. Perhaps they felt a little jealous that a 27-year-old was being invited to Oxford University,” Dipke said.

The CJP founder alleged that some people were jealous because they were not being invited anywhere. They were perhaps wondering how Das was receiving so much international recognition, he said.

Dipke said the Jantar Mantar movement, which catapulted CJP into the mainstream, succeeded by following the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

“But there are some big narcissists in our country who think that not just the country, but the entire world should revolve around them, and that only they should go on world tours,” he said.