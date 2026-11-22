He appealed to citizens across the country to rise above religious and caste identities and focus on issues affecting their daily lives.

Addressing a gathering in Panaji in the presence of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, Dipke said CJP was committed to bringing people together and reclaiming India's social fabric, which he said was rooted in the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and B R Ambedkar.

"Citizens should always maintain their ability to think as citizens. When they take away that ability and force you to think as a Hindu, Muslim or Christian, you stop focusing on the real issues that affect your daily livelihood. You stop questioning the government, which is responsible for those issues," he said.

Alleging that people were being divided along religious and caste lines to help political parties remain in power, Dipke said CJP wanted to unite citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or political ideologies.

"CJP is here to unite India. CJP is here to reclaim the very social fabric of India, which was based on the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," he added.