Govt can take back leased land wherever required: Minister Manohar Lal on Gymkhana Club notice

In his first remark since the Land and Development Office (L&DO), in its May 22 letter, asked the club to vacate the land leased to it, the minister said that the land the government is taking back will be used as per requirements.

He noted that "land is a basic feature" of the Land and Development department, adding that even before Independence, land had been transferred to the department. He added that since there was no state government in Delhi at that time, the Union government became the owner of the land.