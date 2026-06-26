Govt amends passport rules, hikes application fees from July 1

For an ordinary passport in lieu of lost or damaged passport containing 60 pages, the new normal fee would be Rs 6,000 (Rs 3,500 at present) while for tatkal it would be Rs 8,500 (earlier Rs 5,500) for the same category.

The validity of passports issued under the segment -- applicants (18 years of age and above/minors aged between 15 to 18 years, if applied under this category) -- shall not exceed 10 years, said the notification.

There will be a discount of 10 per cent in passport fee for fresh applications (and not for re-issue) in respect of minors up to the age of eight years and senior citizens (persons above the age of 60 years), said the notification, issued in the name of B S Mubarak, Joint Secretary and Chief Passport Officer in the MEA.