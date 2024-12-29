Governor Khan leaves Kerala; Says his bond with the state is lifelong

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Outgoing Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday left Kerala and said that the state will hold a "very special place" in his heart and his association with it is lifelong.

He said he was extremely thankful and full of gratitude for all the love, affection, and support the people of the state have given him.

Talking to reporters here before leaving the state, Khan also expressed 'best wishes' to the Government of Kerala and people of the state.

Beginning his brief address in Malayalam, he said : "My term has come to an end. But, Kerala has a very special place now in my heart. And, my feelings, my association with Kerala is not going to come to an end. It is a lifelong bond now." When reporters asked about his strained relationship with the CPI(M)-led LDF government over various issues including the appointment of vice-chancellors of universities, Khan said there has been no turbulence during the period.

He said he only exercised the authority which has been entrusted upon the Governor as chancellor by the state assembly.

"On any other issue, there had been no dispute. And I give my best wishes to the Government of Kerala also. I hope that they will work for the welfare of people," Khan said.

When asked about no official farewell to him while leaving the state completing his tenure, he said the whole country is mourning the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and it was not ideal time for organising such a function.

He also said he wants to say only good words about everyone while leaving the state.

Khan also responded to the questions comparing him with former Governor P Sathasivam saying that individuals and their style of working are different.

President Draupadi Murmu recently issued orders appointing new Governors for states, including Manipur, Mizoram, Kerala, and Bihar.

Khan would assume office of the Governor of Bihar in the coming days while Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar would take charge as the new governor of Kerala.

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, which had been at loggerheads with Khan over various issues, recently expressed hope that the new Governor would work constitutionally and collaborate with the state government.

It also accused Khan of engaging in "unconstitutional actions to implement the agenda of the Sangh Parivar."