Government's proposed delimitation 'extremely dangerous', 'assault' on Constitution: Sonia Gandhi

Gandhi stressed that any delimitation involving an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be politically, and not just arithmetically, equitable.

In an article published in The Hindu, she also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's real intention now is to further "delay and derail" the caste census.

Prime Minister Modi is making appeals to opposition parties to support bills that the government wants to "bulldoze" through Parliament in a "special session" when the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be at its peak, she said.

"There can be only one reason for the extraordinary hurry, which is to derive political advantage and place the Opposition on the defensive," she alleged.