Government rejigs gas allocation to ensure uninterrupted cooking gas, CNG supply

With the widening West Asia conflict disrupting energy supplies, the government has cut gas allocation to sectors like petrochemicals so that 100 per cent requirement of the fuel needed to produce cooking gas LPG as well as CNG for automobiles and piped cooking gas to households is met.

LPG is predominately extracted from crude oil but can also be separated from natural gas.

After the West Asia conflict disrupted around 80 per cent of India's 21-million-tonne LPG imports, the government has asked refineries to boost domestic production by diverting petrochemical streams and using natural gas to raise LPG supplies for cooking fuel.

The crisis has already led to a spike in global energy prices, which got reflected in a Rs 60 per 14.2-kg LPG cylinder price hike over the weekend.

CNG and piped gas to household kitchens for cooking, called piped natural gas, were previously in no-cut category -- which meant no gas allocation cut would be imposed in case of reduction in supplies. Now LPG has been added to that category.