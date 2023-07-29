"Government is neither able to control violence in Manipur...": AAP

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the INDIA alliance delegation's two-day visit to Manipur, AAP MP Sushil Gupta, who is also going to visit the violence-hit state said that the situation in Manipur is bad and the Government is neither able to control the violence nor do they want to discuss it in Parliament. "The situation in Manipur is bad...The Government is neither able to control the violence nor do they want to discuss it in Parliament. Team INDIA, the entire Opposition has been demanding discussion under Rule 267. But the Govt is running away from the discussion. We are demanding PM's statement but he is not coming to the Parliament. So, it was decided that we go to Manipur, assess its real situation and present it before the country," AAP leader said.

A team of opposition MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) will visit violence-hit Manipur on July 29 and 30 amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state.

The 26-member delegation includes Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, NK Premchandran from Revolutionary Socialist Party, Jayant Chaudhry from RLD, Kanimozhi from DMK, Thol Thirumavalavan from VCK among others. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP PP Mohammed Faizal said, "We have been asking that the Manipur issue be discussed in the House. The ruling side is not agreeing to that. Opposition sat together and decided to have a field visit - exactly what is happening there, what they want to talk to us about. We will go to the camps and interact with the people there...We will lend our ears to them and hear from them - what are the hardships they faced, what do they expect from the side. Their voice would be brought here..."

Congress MP Phulodevi Netam said, "...They are insensitive over this issue. Had he (BJP MP Ravi Kishan) been sensitive, he would not have said such things. There has been such a heart-rending incident in Manipur but the people of BJP are not speaking about it. I heard that Smriti Irani was speaking loudly in the House that rapists should be hanged. All the women ministers of the BJP should resign, they should be ashamed. We are going there, we will see things in detail and demand discussion in the House...We will present our report before the Parliament and demand discussion on it and they get justice."

This will be a two-day long visit from July 29-30. Members of the grand Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, have been adamant on the demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

The Opposition parties have been pressing for their demand since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The government has said it is ready for debate on the issue but the opposition has insisted on a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both the Houses. Meanwhile, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted after both Houses were adjourned for the day on Friday over the demands of opposition members related to the Manipur situation.

Earlier on Thursday, most of the Opposition members arrived in the Parliament dressed in black as a mark of protest against the alleged denial of a discussion on Manipur and the postponement of a debate on the no-confidence motion.