Government approves Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with sovereign guarantee of Rs 12,980 cr

"In the above backdrop, the government has approved formation of 'Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool' (BMI pool) for Indian flagged or controlled vessels or vessels destined to or starting from India, backed by a sovereign guarantee," it said.

The policies will be issued by insurers that are Pool members, using the combined underwriting capacity of the Pool, which would be around Rs 950 crore.

The statement said that the Pool will help to manage liability insurance locally, tailored to Indian Shipping conditions and regulatory requirements, develop specialized Marine underwriting, claims management and legal expertise within India.

Further, it said a Governing Body Constituted for this pool would oversee the formation and functioning of the pool.

The rationale for providing a sovereign guarantee to the proposed domestic insurance entity is rooted in the objectives of strengthening self-reliance, sanctions resilience and ensuring greater sovereign control.