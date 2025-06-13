‘Goodbye India’: UK nationals record video moments Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

CHENNAI: In a tragic reminder of life’s unpredictability, two UK nationals aboard the ill-fated Air India Boeing flight recorded a video just moments before the crash, smiling and bidding farewell with the words, “Goodbye India.” The short clip, now widely circulated online, captures the passengers in good spirits, completely unaware of the disaster that lay ahead.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. One person survived the tragedy, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, were killed in the accident.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.