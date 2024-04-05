"Good manifesto": Farooq Abdullah on Congress' 'Nyay Patra' for Lok Sabha polls

SRINAGAR: After the Congress party released its 'Nyay Patra' for the Lok Sabha elections, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday congratulated the grand old party and called it a "good manifesto".

Speaking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah said, "Congratulations to them. I hope such things are implemented. It is a good manifesto."

Congress, in its manifesto, has promised to immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will amend the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to include the tribal areas of Ladakh," the manifesto read.

The Congress party will repair India's relations with the Maldives and will engage with Pakistan on its willingness and ability to end cross-border terrorism if it is voted to power following the Lok Sabha elections poised to be held from April 19, as per the party manifesto released on Friday.

Emphasising improving bilateral relations with China, Congress promised to work on restoring the status quo ante on India-China borders to ensure the revival of armies patrolling in the areas which were accessible in past.

The party also promised to conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

Meanwhile, Apni party chairman Altaf Bukhari on Friday appealed to the people to celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr in peace.

"People should celebrate Eid in peace, as the situation is not better in the region. This is such a shameful act that, on one hand, they (Centre) say there is peace in the region but on the other hand, they closed our Jama Masjid," he said.

Earlier today, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into an open jail after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

"Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is under house arrest. Our madrasas are being destroyed. The Muslim community is in danger. I am worried about the future. The Muslim community is in danger. I am worried about the future. The things that started on August 5, 2019 have not stopped. It is still going on. Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into an open jail," Mehbooba Mufti told reporters in Srinagar.