Golgappa and vegetable sellers far intelligent than Rahul: BJP attacks Congress for 'mocking' UPI

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on Tuesday completed a decade of its rollout in 2016.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Chidambaram called UPI a "big blunder" and had claimed that it would impact the country's economy.

The BJP MP was referring to the former finance minister's remarks on the digital payment system during a discussion in Parliament, where he claimed that the poor, like street vendors, and people in rural areas would be unable to use it.